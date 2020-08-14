Hatfield Libary set to reopen its doors as browsing returns

The new Hatfield Library at White Lion Square. Picture: HCC. Archant

Hatfield Libary will follow Welwyn Garden City’s succesful reopening and open its doors on Monday, August 17.

The service at White Lion Square recommends that customers keep their visits to up to 15 minutes to browse the bookshelves and use the self-service kiosks for borrowing and returning items.

Social distancing measures will be in place including queue management, screens on enquiry desks, hand sanitiser stations and quarantine areas for returned books. Customers will also be encouraged to wear face coverings during their visit.

Hertfordshire county councillor Terry Douris, cabinet member for libraries, said: “I am sure that the news of these libraries re-opening will be welcomed by library visitors who I know have missed the opportunity to choose their own books. The extension of this to provide computer access to people who may have had little or no opportunity to access online services during lockdown will contribute to our economic recovery and is an important step towards resuming our wider library offer.”

This news follows the successful launch of the Ready Reads service at the start of July, offering book packs selected by library staff, which will continue.

Hatfield Library has not been long at its new location since moving from Queensway to White Lion Square in December.

The bigger site also now has a CreatorSpace to help people of all ages come together to learn and practice new skills and experience new technologies.

Opening hours will be 10am to 4pm at all libraries to allow for additional cleaning and to enable staff to re-stock the shelves.

In addition, the People’s Network computers will be available in one-hour slots for customers who have made a booking in advance. There will be 15 minutes between bookings to allow for cleaning.

However, library users won’t be able to use seating areas, access study spaces, access toilet facilities, make long or complex enquiries – these will be referred to appropriate teams – use a PC without booking, pay for additional PC time, access Wi-Fi, read newspapers or periodicals and participate in group activities.

For the latest updates, go to hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/libraries-and-archives/libraries-and-archives.aspx.