Cyber bullying and anti-social behaviour tackled in Hatfield Crucial Crew event
PUBLISHED: 15:21 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 11 June 2019
©2019 Archant
The Hatfield-based Crucial Crew event - which is running until Thursday - has been tackling anti-social behaviour, mental health, cyber bullying and host of other issues over the past week.
The interactive education-based sessions at the University of Hertfordshire, in Hatfield, plan to teach Year 6 pupils crucial life skills.
You may also want to watch:
Welwyn Hatfield's Community Safety Partnership is delivering the life skills on anti-social behaviour, railway safety, fire safety, first aid, mental health, e-safety, emergency handling, and cyber bullying.
Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for community safety at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said he hoped "this will help set our Year 6 students from across the borough on the right track, helping them now and well into their future".
The event is being co-ordinated by the borough council with funding from the University of Hertfordshire and is taking place from June 3 to 13.