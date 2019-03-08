Cyber bullying and anti-social behaviour tackled in Hatfield Crucial Crew event

Primary schools from Welwyn Hatfield attend the Crucial Crew workshops at Herts Uni run by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

The Hatfield-based Crucial Crew event - which is running until Thursday - has been tackling anti-social behaviour, mental health, cyber bullying and host of other issues over the past week.

The interactive education-based sessions at the University of Hertfordshire, in Hatfield, plan to teach Year 6 pupils crucial life skills.

Welwyn Hatfield's Community Safety Partnership is delivering the life skills on anti-social behaviour, railway safety, fire safety, first aid, mental health, e-safety, emergency handling, and cyber bullying.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for community safety at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said he hoped "this will help set our Year 6 students from across the borough on the right track, helping them now and well into their future".

The event is being co-ordinated by the borough council with funding from the University of Hertfordshire and is taking place from June 3 to 13.