Advanced search

Art students bring Hatfield's town centre walkways to life

PUBLISHED: 15:49 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 24 September 2019

Artwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Artwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Archant

Artwork by Hatfield pupils and students from Oaklands College is up on display along three walkways in the town centre.

From left to right: Onslow St Audrey's headteacher David Bullock, Harrison Humphrey, Jeffrey Brefo, Mohammed Mohammed, Tyler Attridge and deputy head Joelle Casotti. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilFrom left to right: Onslow St Audrey's headteacher David Bullock, Harrison Humphrey, Jeffrey Brefo, Mohammed Mohammed, Tyler Attridge and deputy head Joelle Casotti. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The college students and pupils from Onslow St Audrey's and Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School created a mix of photographs, drawings and paintings to decorate the walkways leading to White Lion Square.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council worked with the schools and colleges to commission the artwork as part of the Hatfield 2030+ vision for the town, which includes creating more opportunities for displays of public art. The council's brief was based around three themes: the memory of the past, the interpretation of the present, and desires for the future, exploring the impact of new technologies.

Onslow St Audrey's deputy head Joelle Casotti said: "Our students have worked really hard - and it shows! We're really proud of what they've created and hope it boosts their confidence to have their work displayed in such a prominent town centre position."

You may also want to watch:

Sally Fairbain, head of expressive arts at Bishop's Hatfield, added: ""We've really enjoyed being a part of this project and I can see how pleased the girls are to see their creations used to brighten up Hatfield."

The original additions follow the return of the iconic Pearl sculpture during the White Lion Square transformation.

Victoria Caulton - head of art, fashion and design at Oaklands College, which has a campus in WGC, said: "Working with the council on a live project has been an exciting experience for our students, one which they have thrived upon and also developed their skills as budding artists within the local community."

Councillors unveiled the artwork alongside students, teachers and members of the Herts Local Enterprise Partnership board, as part of a wider tour to see how the Hatfield 2030+ regeneration plans are progressing.

Artwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilArtwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Cllr Bernard Sarson - executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships at the borough council - said: "The regeneration of an area is about so much more than bricks and mortar. Providing a varied and interesting mix of arts and culture is one of the key parts of our regeneration vision for Hatfield, and we hope the new art work will act as a further draw for people to visit and spend time in the town."

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Senior County League: Hatfield United down Premier Division Belstone in Aubrey Cup

Matt Noot bursts through to score for Hatfield United against Belstone.

Art students bring Hatfield’s town centre walkways to life

Artwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Herts Ad Sunday League: Hanburys put brakes on Colts Reserves’ good start

Lloyd Amponsem of Phoenix heads wide of the BBS Bar goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo

Warnings of heavy rain and potential flooding across Herts and Cambs

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists