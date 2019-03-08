Art students bring Hatfield's town centre walkways to life

Artwork by Hatfield students and pupils has been put up in the walkways around White Lion Square. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

Artwork by Hatfield pupils and students from Oaklands College is up on display along three walkways in the town centre.

From left to right: Onslow St Audrey's headteacher David Bullock, Harrison Humphrey, Jeffrey Brefo, Mohammed Mohammed, Tyler Attridge and deputy head Joelle Casotti. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council From left to right: Onslow St Audrey's headteacher David Bullock, Harrison Humphrey, Jeffrey Brefo, Mohammed Mohammed, Tyler Attridge and deputy head Joelle Casotti. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The college students and pupils from Onslow St Audrey's and Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School created a mix of photographs, drawings and paintings to decorate the walkways leading to White Lion Square.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council worked with the schools and colleges to commission the artwork as part of the Hatfield 2030+ vision for the town, which includes creating more opportunities for displays of public art. The council's brief was based around three themes: the memory of the past, the interpretation of the present, and desires for the future, exploring the impact of new technologies.

Onslow St Audrey's deputy head Joelle Casotti said: "Our students have worked really hard - and it shows! We're really proud of what they've created and hope it boosts their confidence to have their work displayed in such a prominent town centre position."

Sally Fairbain, head of expressive arts at Bishop's Hatfield, added: ""We've really enjoyed being a part of this project and I can see how pleased the girls are to see their creations used to brighten up Hatfield."

The original additions follow the return of the iconic Pearl sculpture during the White Lion Square transformation.

Victoria Caulton - head of art, fashion and design at Oaklands College, which has a campus in WGC, said: "Working with the council on a live project has been an exciting experience for our students, one which they have thrived upon and also developed their skills as budding artists within the local community."

Councillors unveiled the artwork alongside students, teachers and members of the Herts Local Enterprise Partnership board, as part of a wider tour to see how the Hatfield 2030+ regeneration plans are progressing.

Cllr Bernard Sarson - executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships at the borough council - said: "The regeneration of an area is about so much more than bricks and mortar. Providing a varied and interesting mix of arts and culture is one of the key parts of our regeneration vision for Hatfield, and we hope the new art work will act as a further draw for people to visit and spend time in the town."