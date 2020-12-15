Advanced search

Rudolf shows up at school for Christmas treat

PUBLISHED: 15:40 15 December 2020

Harwood Hill School had a reindeer treat in time for Christmas.

Harwood Hill School had a reindeer treat in time for Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Harwood Hill School

Schoolchildren in WGC have had a special Christmas treat in the form of reindeers.

Pupils at Harwood Hill Junior Mixed Infant and Nursery School were very excited to receive an unexpected visit from Santa’s reindeer.

Dancer and Prancer, who live at The Reindeer Centre, in Bethersden, Kent arrived at the school on Harwood Close this week.

The children then spent the day with the reindeers and fed them carrots.

Along with making wishes for Christmas using the ‘magic antler’.

Harwood Hill headteacher Yvette Page said: “It was a wonderful treat for the children at the end of a challenging term.”

The school has been complying with COVID-19 guidelines and the day was organised with social distancing in mind.

And it also participated in a socially distanced act of Remembrance last month and made a River of Poppies.

