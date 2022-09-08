Students of University of Hertfordshire celebrate graduation success

Graduation celebrations commence at the University of Hertfordshire this month. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

Over 5,000 new graduates from the University of Hertfordshire have been celebrating their achievements at St Albans Cathedral.

Graduation ceremonies have been taking place across the past week for students who have completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the university, accompanied by family, friends and staff members.

The university has also been conferring Honorary Doctorates on alumni and other notable figures who have made significant contribution to the university, the local community or in their own field.

This year's recipients of Honorary Doctorates include Danielle Carter, alumna of the University and former England and Arsenal football star, George Kruis, fellow alumnus and former Saracens, England and British Lions rugby union player; Lionel Wallace DL, senior aeronautical engineer and Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire who became the first black High Sheriff of the county in 2021; and Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire and visiting professor at the university, who played a vital role in the county’s COVID-19 response.

Professor Quintin McKellar, vice chancellor of the university, said: “Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, and it is always a real pleasure to return to St Albans Cathedral to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our students and staff.

“Many of the students graduating this year handled significant challenges during the pandemic, so they should all be very proud not only of their academic achievements, but of the hard work and resilience that got them here.

“I am also pleased that we are appointing 14 new Honorary Doctors and Fellows, many from our own alumni and former staff, who have made fantastic contributions across such a wide range of fields.

From sporting achievements to widening access in education, each of them embodies the values and ambitions of the University and we look forward to welcoming them into our community”.

The full list of Honorary Degrees are:

Timothy Acton – Honorary Doctor of Science – alumnus and founder of Therapy in Motion, a service designed to help the recovery of people involved in road accidents.

Danielle Carter – Honorary Doctor of Science – alumna and professional footballer currently for Brighton and Hove Albion, and previously for Arsenal and England.

Paul Goldspring – Honorary Doctor of Laws – alumnus and senior district judge for England and Wales, one of the youngest people to ever hold the post.

David Jeffreys – Honorary Doctor of Science – Senior vice president for global regulatory, government relations, public affairs and product safety for medical research company Eisai, based in Hatfield.

George Kruis – Honorary Doctor of Science – alumnus and retired rugby union professional who played for Saracens and achieved 45 England caps.

Jim McManus – Honorary Doctor of Science – Visiting professor and director of public health for Hertfordshire, who played a vital role in the local and national COVID-19 response.

Rachel Moses OBE – Honorary Doctor of Science – alumna, the first consultant respiratory physiotherapist in Lancashire and South Cumbria, and Chief Allied Health Professional at the London NHS Nightingale Hospital in 2020.

Phillip Thompson – Honorary Master of Education – Chair of West Herts College Corporation and former chair of Oaklands College Corporation.

Lionel Wallace DL – Honorary Doctor of Laws – alumnus, senior aeronautical engineer and Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire since 2008, who became the first black High Sheriff of Hertfordshire in 2021. Over five thousand new graduates will be celebrating undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the University with family, friends and staff members. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

Fellowships are awarded to: