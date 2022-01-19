Children will be able to use this new friendship zone when they are feeling sad or upset. - Credit: AGMS Foundation

A charity has donated two eco-friendly benches that will become part of Welwyn's St John’s Church of England Primary School new friendship zone.

In celebration of the birthday of their Patron Mr Niranjan Singh Bharij, the AGMS foundation donated two benches made from recycled plastic to the school on January 17.

Headteacher Simon Horleston said: "This half term the children are learning about the value of love and how that can be demonstrated in school.

"The generous donation of benches from the AGMS Foundation couldn't have been timed better as we have been able to create a friendship zone.

"Children will be able to use this new friendship zone when they are feeling sad or upset, which will then prompt other children to check in on them and to help them with any problems that they might have."