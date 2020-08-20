Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results 2020

Queenswood School near Brookmans Park. Picture; Queenswood Archant

Following the cancellation of exams due to COVID-19, and the A-level results debacle last week, GCSE results are being awarded based on teacher and centre-assessed grades. Follow our live blog to see how pupils fared.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Good luck to everyone receiving their results today!