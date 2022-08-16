Lakeside School receives donation from golf club

A school has been presented with almost £5,000 raised by a local golf club.

Welwyn Garden City Golf Club’s former captain, John Boland presented a cheque for £4,777.20 to Lakeside School headteacher Lynnette Johnson.

John said: “I enthusiastically started my captaincy in November 2019 and it's traditional for the captain to select a charity to support.

"I wanted to try and support something local and after hearing what fantastic work they do here at Lakeside School I thought they would be a perfect choice.

"There are too many people to mention and thank individually, but at every opportunity the members supported myself and my charity and we hope in a small way the money raised will help the school. "

Ms Johnson said: “On behalf of the school, I would like to thank John and the members of Welwyn Garden City Golf Club for choosing to support Lakeside school and I will advise them on how the money raised will be used in the near future.”