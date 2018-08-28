Advanced search

Essendon Primary School takes a step back in time for 70th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 December 2018

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Lady Salisbury to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Lady Salisbury to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

It was 1948 all day at Essendon Primary School as the village community celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Lady Salisbury to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Children, who dressed in 1940s-style attire for the day, hid under their desks when an air raid siren went off, stood up every time an adult entered the room and wrote with pens dipped in ink as part of the celebrations.

Headteacher Charlotte Tudway said: “The children loved it, it was absolutely brilliant. We’ve had so many lovely messages of thanks and support from the village, former staff and others, which is fantastic.”

A morning church service was followed by an open house, with former staff and students and village residents invited to attend.

The school put on morning tea for guests with old school log books and photos albums on display, gave a guided tour of the school and had a traditional 1948 nativity.

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOOEssendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lady Salisbury officially opened the school’s new outdoor classroom.

Essendon School's new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOOEssendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essendon School's new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOOEssendon School's new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOOEssendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Lady Salisbury, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

Essendon Primary School takes a step back in time for 70th anniversary

Essendon School Head Charlotte Tudway, year 6 school captains and worship prefect are joined by Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Barbara Fitzsimon, Bishop Alan of St Albans and Lady Salisbury to open the new outdoor classroom. Picture: DANNY LOO

