Dr Grace Ononiwu named as visiting professor for Uni of Herts

University of Hertfordshire alumni Dr Grace Ononiwu, the first Afro-Caribbean person to serve as Chief Crown Prosecutor in the UK, will return to the university as a visiting professor.

The announcement was made at an event on the university’s campus last week, celebrating Dr Ononiwu and the naming of the law court building in her honour.

“I am proud to be an alumnus of this university and I am of course, proud of what the Grace Ononiwu Law Court Building symbolises. It symbolises excellence, inclusivity, and pride,” she said.

“I want every student who walks through those doors to understand that whilst there are challenges along the way, anything that is not difficult usually is not worth having.

“They must keep their head up, be proud, keep focused, and always remember that when you hear no, that is not an answer, it is an opportunity. Success comes to those who are brave enough to try.”

Dr Ononiwu studied an undergraduate degree in Law and Social Sciences at the University of Hertfordshire in 1988. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

Dr Ononiwu, who is currently the Director of Legal Services for the Crown Prosecution Service, studied an undergraduate degree in Law and Social Sciences at the University of Hertfordshire in 1988.

She was awarded an OBE in 2008 in recognition for her work within the CPS and received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws in 2017 for her contribution to justice and the legal system, including her ongoing work to promote legal education.

Last year the university named its Law Court Building in honour of Dr Ononiwu.

“Grace has had a hugely successful career to date and acts as an inspirational role model to so many of our students, past and present,” said Uni of Herts vice-chancellor, Quintin McKellar.

“She already shares her insights and experience with our students and colleagues, inspiring them to become the best that they can be and to help them reach their full potential.

“Grace, Hertfordshire is your university. You will always be part of our community and family. I am delighted to invite you to become a visiting professor at the institution, and I would like to thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for the Law School."