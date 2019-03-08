Inspirational Welwyn Hatfield dance school earns nomination for the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards

Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman. Archant

A dance school with bases in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City has been nominated for the 'School of the Year' category at this year's Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman. Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman.

After opening two years ago, North Star Academy has had a lot of success in a short space of time with its students aged from 11 to 18.

The academy has competed with three groups to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup 2019 in Portugal and taken dancers to the World Cup 2018.

"The school is inclusive and truly comprehensive - there are no auditions or expected standards before joining so anyone can enrol," Geeta Patel, who nominated the school, told the WHT.

North Star is no stranger to awards and won the 'Best School' award at the North Norfolk Dance festival, as well as bursary awards for three of their dancers.

Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman. Dancers from North Star Academy in Welwyn Garden City will represent Team England at the 2019 Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. Picture: James Copeman.

The young dancers often perform well in dance recitals, "with many achieving marks in the 90s and one 11-year-old gaining 99% for her tap exam!" Geeta commented.

If you know a great school who you feel deserves recognition, nominate them now visiting whtcommunityawards.co.uk/enter-online and filling out the online form.

You may also want to watch:

Nominations are open for all categories in the WHT Community Awards, which are an opportunity to recognise unsung heroes and celebrate the best of community spirit, personal achievements and inspirational stories.

Categories include Role Model of the Year, Parent in a Million, Valiant Volunteer, Carer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour Award, School of the Year, Charity Champion and Young Achiever.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, June 14.

Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges to assess all of the nominations.

Finalists for this year's awards will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the WGC campus on Friday, July 19.

Guests will be treated to a sparkling reception and light buffet before the awards presentation, which will again be hosted by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Our awards are being held in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College, B&M Care's St Andrews Care Home, eatlunch and the Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce.

To enter someone, visit www.whtcommunityawards.co.uk.