Excitement at Welwyn Garden City school as new headteacher appointed

Creswick have introduced Go for Gold assemblies as part of a new era at the school. - Credit: Sarah Berriman

There are exciting times ahead for a school in Welwyn Garden City following the appointment of a new headteacher.

Nicola Covington has taken over at Creswick Primary School, and expressed her pride as being part of the team.

“I'm so thrilled and excited to join the Creswick staff. They have already done an amazing job at transforming the school environment and leading rapid improvements in teaching and learning,” she said.

“The school has a wonderful ethos and a calm, caring and friendly atmosphere.

“Coming from an outstanding school, I have the highest expectations for behaviour and educational standards. Everyone here wants the best for the children.

“I look forward to coming to work every day as it is such a positive place. I'm genuinely super proud to be part of the team.”

It’s an exciting new era at Creswick, as alongside Mrs Covington’s arrival, improvements have been made to classrooms and a Go for Gold assembly has been introduced to reward children for their hard work.

Mrs Covington will be working alongside interim headteacher Rob Lock, who has been with the school since last Easter.

He is excited about the school’s future, saying: “Creswick School is a wonderful place to be. The children are an absolute credit and the staff team we have, work so hard to provide the best possible learning experience for the children.

“Although I have only been at Creswick for a short time, the speed at which the school is progressing and developing is incredible. There is such a determination from staff, parents, governors and pupils to continue this journey to make Creswick a school to be proud of.

“Over the summer, a considerable amount of time was spent moving classrooms, renaming classrooms and improving the learning environment.

“This, with our drive to Go for Gold and improve our standards in terms of uniform have really made a remarkable difference. I couldn't be prouder showing visitors around our school. Recognising the many successes and achievements of pupils each Friday is always a highlight of the week and I am always inspired by the brilliant, talented people that fill the building.

“Our new headteacher, Mrs Covington, has a real determination and passion for continuing to grow and develop Creswick. We are all thrilled to have her join our school at this time.”