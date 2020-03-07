Ofsted ‘outstanding’ hat-trick for Welwyn Garden City pre-school
- Credit: Supplied
The Commons Pre-School and Breakfast & After School Club in WGC celebrated scoring an ‘Outstanding hat-trick’ from regulator Ofsted after receiving it’s third top rating in a row.
Based in the Annexe building at Howlands Baptist Church, The Commons is one of four pre-schools in the 'Above & Beyond Childcare Group', co-owned by Claire Mason and Tina Covill and managed day-to-day by Karina Saunders.
The co-owners said: "Our quartet of local WGC pre-schools are having double celebrations today as this latest grading at The Commons Pre-School means that all four settings in the group are 'Ofsted Outstanding', which is a phenomenal achievement."
The other provisions in the group include Attimore Barn and Hardings Pre-School in Panshanger and Knightsfield Pre-Schoolers in Kirklands.
Manager Karina Saunders added: "We are thrilled with this Ofsted award as it really reflects all the hard work, dedication and commitment put in by the team."
You may also want to watch:
Staff at The Commons Pre-School were also praised by the Ofsted inspector for 'being highly skilled and attentive'.
Most Read
- 1 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
- 2 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
- 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
- 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
- 5 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 6 Changes to maternity unit visitor ban at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital mean partners can attend 12-week scans
- 7 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 8 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 9 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 10 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy