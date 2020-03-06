Advanced search

Ofsted 'outstanding' hat-trick for Welwyn Garden City pre-school

PUBLISHED: 09:01 07 March 2020

Staff: Vanessa Moore, Donna Wilsmore (deputy), Lorre Cassidy and Karina Saunders (Manager). Picture: Supplied



The Commons Pre-School and Breakfast & After School Club in WGC celebrated scoring an 'Outstanding hat-trick' from regulator Ofsted after receiving it's third top rating in a row.

Based in the Annexe building at Howlands Baptist Church, The Commons is one of four pre-schools in the 'Above & Beyond Childcare Group', co-owned by Claire Mason and Tina Covill and managed day-to-day by Karina Saunders.

The co-owners said: "Our quartet of local WGC pre-schools are having double celebrations today as this latest grading at The Commons Pre-School means that all four settings in the group are 'Ofsted Outstanding', which is a phenomenal achievement."

The other provisions in the group include Attimore Barn and Hardings Pre-School in Panshanger and Knightsfield Pre-Schoolers in Kirklands.

Manager Karina Saunders added: "We are thrilled with this Ofsted award as it really reflects all the hard work, dedication and commitment put in by the team."

Staff at The Commons Pre-School were also praised by the Ofsted inspector for 'being highly skilled and attentive'.

