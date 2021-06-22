Collect tokens to win books for your school

Published: 10:27 AM June 22, 2021

Collect tokens for the Books for Schools campaign. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the biggest campaigns in the history of the WHT is offering readers the chance to win hundreds of pounds worth of books for local schools.

Our Books for Schools initiative, launches this week and runs until the end of the year, with sponsorship from ONE Welwyn Hatfield.

Books for Schools is running in the WHT for 20 weeks. - Credit: Books for Schools

All you have to do to take part is collect the special tokens published weekly in the WHT.

The school that collects the most tokens in ratio to the number of students will win £1,000 worth of books. Second and third place will receive £500 worth of books, and every other school will receive books worth £50 - so everyone really is a winner.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “We’re really happy to support Books for Schools through our ONE Welwyn Hatfield website – the place to go to find out what’s going on near you.

"The campaign is a fun way for local schools to get involved and boost their classroom bookshelves. Developing literacy skills in our children is vital, but reading offers so much more beyond that – a treasure trove of stories to expand minds and imaginations!

"It’s a pleasure to be involved in something that will have such a hugely positive impact on pupils across the borough. We wish all our schools the very best of luck.”

ONE Welwyn Hatfield is sponsoring Books for Schools. - Credit: ONE Welwyn Hatfield

WHT editor Matt Adams added: "This is a fantastic opportunity for schools to compete among themselves to win hundreds of pounds' worth of new books.

"Reading is something we as a newspaper want to encourage children to enjoy from a young age, as they will be our audience of the future, and this initiative is a great way to seed that passion through books."

Anyone can collect the tokens on behalf of the schools, so they will be encouraged to rally their communities together and ask parents and grandparents to collect.

If you are collecting for a school you need to give your tokens to the school before the final numbers are counted.

Schools can register their interest in participating by emailing BooksforSchools@archant.co.uk with their school's contact name and email, and the number of pupils they have at their school.