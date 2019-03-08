Places to rise at Codicote Church of England Primary School by 210

The Church of England School in Codicote, Hertfordshire. Picture: Google. Archant

Plans to increase school places at Codicote Church of England Primary School was given the go ahead this week.

Hertfordshire County Council approved the new expansion of the C of E primary school, near Welwyn, in a meeting of the council's cabinet on Monday.

The proposal is to change the school from a one-form entry to two forms from September 2020.

This essentially would mean increasing the current capacity of the school from 210 pupils to 420 pupils (excluding nursery pupils).

The C of E primary school is currently oversubscribed, and is likely to increase in the future with 315 proposed new homes outlined to be built nearby as part of North Hertfordshire District Council's Local Plan.

Under the NHDC plan, which has been approved, Codicote will get the additional housing on land north of Cowards Lane, north of the Close and south of Heath Lane and at the Codicote Garden Centre on High Street.

Local plans need to be submitted to meet rising population demands and needs in an area by local authorities throughout the UK.

Hertfordshire's population is also expected to rise by 175,000 by 2031, which will increase intake in existing schools.

The county council has said they are aiming to meet the demand by building new schools and expanding existing schools.

"School expansions and building new schools are sustainable answers to providing much-needed school places as close as possible to where they are needed," Jenny Coles, the county council's director of children's services, said.

"Expansions of existing schools help to improve educational opportunities, enrich the curriculum and have a positive impact on the whole school community."

"Every child deserves the best start in their education, and in the best environment possible. We are committed to making sure there are enough school places in Hertfordshire to cater for our growing population."

The mandatory statutory notice period for the planned expansion of Codicote will end in four weeks.

The plans could finally approved at a county council cabinet meeting on 8 July once this notice period is over.