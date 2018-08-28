Welwyn Hatfield pupils hope to cook up a storm in national competition

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping for success in a national cookery competition. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping to cook their way to the top in a nationwide competition in the New Year.

Ruby Dyer and Faith Garey, who both go to Chancellor’s School, have been shortlisted to cook at the national final of the Teflon Diamond Standard Awards 2019.

They will be cooking to win a specialised chefs scholarship with the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts at Bournemouth and Poole College.

Ruby will cook poached haddock timbale topped with a quails egg, while Faith will cook spice-encrusted lamb rack with spinach-potatoes and moilee-tomato sauce.

Head Judge and celebrity chef, Lesley Waters who has championed the competition since it began in 2012, will be leading the panel of esteemed chefs to select this year’s winners. Lesley said: “I shall be looking for the right attitude and passion for their subject. Originality and basic skills are essential along with determination and flair.”