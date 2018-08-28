Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield pupils hope to cook up a storm in national competition

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 28 December 2018

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping for success in a national cookery competition. Picture: Danny Loo

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping for success in a national cookery competition. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping to cook their way to the top in a nationwide competition in the New Year.

Ruby Dyer and Faith Garey, who both go to Chancellor’s School, have been shortlisted to cook at the national final of the Teflon Diamond Standard Awards 2019.

They will be cooking to win a specialised chefs scholarship with the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts at Bournemouth and Poole College.

Ruby will cook poached haddock timbale topped with a quails egg, while Faith will cook spice-encrusted lamb rack with spinach-potatoes and moilee-tomato sauce.

Head Judge and celebrity chef, Lesley Waters who has championed the competition since it began in 2012, will be leading the panel of esteemed chefs to select this year’s winners. Lesley said: “I shall be looking for the right attitude and passion for their subject. Originality and basic skills are essential along with determination and flair.”

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

John Lewis clearance sale starts

The clearance sale at John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will start on December 27.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield pupils hope to cook up a storm in national competition

Two Brookmans Park pupils are hoping for success in a national cookery competition. Picture: Danny Loo

Century maker Kath runs a perfect race with a little help from her GCR friends

Garden City Runners celebrate Kath Evans' 100th parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields. Left to right: Dawn Redwood, Maureen Steed, Elaine Giles, Mike Evans, Kath Evans, Jane Molloy and Sandra Wise.

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Dancers swing into action for Welwyn Garden City hospice

L-R: Laura Pigott, community fundraiser at Isabel Hospice, Pam Knowles, Larry Hampson and Heather Bolger. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice

Missed chances haunt Welwyn Garden City in Barton Rovers loss

Welwyn Garden City's Stuart Zanone. Picture : Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists