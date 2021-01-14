Car dealership donates PCs to help children learn from home

Published: 10:47 AM January 14, 2021

A Hertfordshire-based company decided to help local schoolchildren by donating computers after seeing the news that children are once again having to learn remotely due to schools being closed.

Gates, a Ford dealership, donated 10 PCs to Welwyn Garden City primary school Springmead.

Darren Cooper, joint managing director of Gates said: “As a family business, we understand the difficulties that homeschooling can present.

“We hope that this donation goes some way to helping local families to access the necessary online resources whilst these restrictions are in place”.

Karen Cayford, headteacher at Springmead Primary School, said: "One of the main issues for our families has been the ability to access our remote learning offer from home. These PCs will change that for many of our families and we are grateful to Gates for this generous gesture.”

Hertfordshire County Council has asked the department for education for 5,000 laptops and the Dfe's own figures say 2,641 have been delivered or dispatched.