Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

University of Hertfordshire among institutions told to end ‘unacceptable, unethical’ admissions practices

PUBLISHED: 12:05 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 11 April 2019

The University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

The University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

University of Hertfordshire (UH) is being urged by Education Secretary Damian Hinds to review “unacceptable” and “unethical” admission practices.

Mr Hinds has written to 23 universities, including Hatfield-based UH, telling them to stop ‘conditional unconditional’ offers, which he says harm student attainment and could breach consumer protection laws.

A ‘conditional unconditional’ offer informs students that they are guaranteed a place, but only if they put the university as their first option.

Mr Hinds says they are “backing students into a corner” to accept a place at their institution, preventing them from exploring other options that could be more suitable.

Three others institutions that made conditional unconditional offers in the 2018 recruitment cycle have recently decided to end the practice.

A spokesperson from the University of Hertfordshire said: “In 2018/19 the University of Hertfordshire issued offers that had an unconditional element, in line with other universities in the sector.

“We review our admissions policy annually and will consider sector guidance and the points made in the Education Secretary’s letter this week when deciding our policy for the 2020 recruitment cycle.”

In 2018, 34.4 per cent of 18-year-olds from England, Northern Ireland and Wales received an offer with an unconditional component, compared with 1.1 per cent in 2013.

This amounts to 87,540 applicants given some form of unconditional offer before they sat their final exams at school or college.

Mr Hinds says a full review of university admissions is required to end practices used by some institutions to lure students into accepting higher education places through “pressure selling tactics”.

He said: “‘Conditional unconditional’ offers are damaging the reputation of the institutions involved and our world-leading sector as a whole... But I am concerned about the wider picture of how some universities are getting students through their doors, so I am asking the (Office for Students) to look at how well current admissions practices serve students and how they can be improved, so we can protect the integrity of our higher education system.”

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Council elections 2019: voting register deadline closes soon

With council elections coming up, have you registered to vote?

University of Hertfordshire among institutions told to end ‘unacceptable, unethical’ admissions practices

The University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Slam Dunk Festival 2019 stage line-ups and set times in full

Slam Dunk Festival South's main stage at Hatfield House in 2018. Picture: Kevin Richards.

Police and fire officers visit Potters Bar homes to give safety advice

Police and fire officers visited 69 households in Laurel Avenue, Potters Bar in the latest Safer Streets initiative. Picture: Herts police

Keyless vehicle theft victim’s warning after watching thief drive off in her car

The black Range Rover Sport that was stolen from Peplins Way in Brookmans Park. Picture: supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists