Delight for Welwyn nursery after yet another ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report

There was delight for a nursery in Welwyn this week after they were rated ‘outstanding’ following an Ofsted earlier this year.

Busy Bees Mardley Hill was inspected by Ofsted on February 22, earning Ofsted’s highest mark in all areas, their third ‘outstanding’ since a first inspection back in 2009.

The inspector was full of praise for the nursery, commenting that the children ‘consistently show happiness and engagement through their play and experiences’ and they are ‘focused and engaged in the activities they choose’.

Busy Bees’ partnership with parents was also commended, with the report stating ‘parents receive regular and precise communication from staff’ and parents ‘know how they can specifically enhance their child’s learning at home’.

The staff at the nursery were also recognised for ‘providing high-quality teaching and learning experiences for all children’ and ‘opportunities for children to learn new words’.

Staff also ‘expertly and consistently extend children’s learning, including those children with special educational needs and/or disabilities’, according to Ofsted.

Laura Jacques, centre director at Busy Bees Mardley Hill, could not hide her delight with the result and was quick to praise staff at the nursery.

“We are over the moon to have received ‘outstanding’ from Ofsted,” she said.

“Having been a part of the Busy Bees family for over 20 years, it was always a dream of mine to achieve triple outstanding, and we have finally done it.

“Our ‘outstanding’ result is a testament to our long-standing team who are so passionate and dedicated to providing our children with the best start in life.

“I am so proud of the whole team who work tirelessly to ensure that they provide the highest level of care and education to our children and families.”

Busy Bees is a leading, international provider of quality childcare and early years education, developing and caring for more than 55,000 children across the world.

To view the full report, visit files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50180214.

To find out more about Busy Bees Mardley Hill, call 0330 333 8133 or visit www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/mardleyhill.