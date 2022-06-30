Officers support Brookmans Park children with National Fieldwork Week

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team visited Brookmans Park Primary School earlier this month to support them during National Fieldwork Week.

The team made three visits to the school starting on Tuesday, June 7, when they accompanied pupils on a walk in and around the village, helping them to learn about road safety.

The next day, they brought along the speed gun and headed to Bluebridge Road where the children got to use the device, and on Friday they headed out in small groups to learn about the speed identification device.

“Community engagement is at the heart of the SNT’s work and so we were delighted to help the pupils with their National Fieldwork Week,” said PCSO Abbie Richards.

“It’s so important for children to be aware of road safety and they were all eager learners. Speeding in the area is currently one of our policing priorities so this was also a great opportunity to tackle the issue.”