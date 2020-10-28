Arsenal footballer, community associations and more businesses provide children’s meals in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Mesut Ozil. Danny Loo Photography 2016

Even more businesses and community associations, along with an Arsenal footballer, have been providing free school meals in Welwyn Hatfield during this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mesut Özil, chef Stefan Pappert and Barnet Sunday Football League handed out more than a 1,000 meals to children including those in Potters Bar after they were inspired by Marcus Rashford’s campaign.

The Wroxham School received 20 meals, which were distributed to families in need within a couple of hours, yesterday morning.

Headteacher Roger Billing said: “For some of our families this means everything. It’s the difference between their children having a nutritious hot meal or not. For parents, it means they don’t have to worry so much for the rest of this week.

“The food is nutritious and tasty, and the children can enjoy a different hot meal every day. From seeing the reactions of the families picking up the meals this morning, we know this is going to make a huge difference to them.

“Lockdown was difficult and challenging but it brought out this incredible sense of community and it’s important that we don’t lose this. The way that Marcus Rashford has encouraged everyone to come together for this important cause is inspiring and it’s something we definitely need to hold on to.”

Meanwhile even more business in Welwyn Hatfield have also stepped up to the plate with Hatfield Bebo’s Mark Franklin spearheading donating kids lunches.

During this week until Friday, the cafe will donate 30 lunches a day, which includes a sandwich, piece of fruit, crisps, small pot of veggies and a fruit shoot.

Hatfield’s Potential Kids have also been collecting donations for the Hatfield Food Bank during Monday and today, from 10am to 12pm at Potential to Grow, The Galleria Car Park, Hatfield, AL10 0XR.

Red Lion in Woolmer Green, Vita Restaurant and Lemon Plaice in Welwyn, along with Master chef and shakes in Welwyn Garden City are also providing support.

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City, the Wellington at Welwyn and Creative Catering in Potters Bar had already taken a stand on providing free meals.

To learn more about how these businesses can help you please search Facebook for their pages.