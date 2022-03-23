Outstanding Ofsted hat-trick for WGC pre-school

Youngsters at Attimore Barn Pre-School, on the Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City, has received its third Outstanding Ofsted rating in a row. - Credit: Attimore Barn

A Welwyn Garden City pre-school has received its third Outstanding Ofsted rating in a row.

Attimore Barn Pre-School, on the Ridgeway, was given the Outstanding recognition for the setting’s overall effectiveness, its quality of education, the behaviours and attitudes and personal development of the children and its overall leadership and management.

The inspector commented on how children exhibit high levels of contentment and are inspired to learn and feel secure in this welcoming pre-school.

The report highlighted how "children delight in exploring the indoor and outdoor spaces, which are planned with a great deal of thought and expertise’ and how ‘staff show a genuine enthusiasm and passion for their work with children".

Co-owners Claire Mason and Tina Covill said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better inspection report and we are so proud of our team who have come through all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. To achieve this grading so soon post Covid; under a new Ofsted inspection framework with new early years reforms in place, makes this even more phenomenal and rewarding.”

Manager Donna Spiers added: “We are outstandingly happy right now and I am extremely honoured to lead such an amazing team. There will be lots of celebrations this week for the staff, the children and our families to thank everyone for their support.”