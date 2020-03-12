Sunday Times bestseller and MOBO winning hip-hop artist Akala coming to Hatfield

Akala, the MOBO award-winning hip hop artist, will be coming to the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 to talk about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'. Picture: Paul Husband. Paul Husband Photography

A Sunday Times bestseller and Music of Black Origin award-winning hip-hop artist will come to Hatfield in two weeks.

Akala, who is also the founder of The Hip-Hop Shakespeare Company, will be talking at the University of Hertfordshire about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'.

The book details how from a very young age, race and class have shaped Akala's life and made him look at the social, historical and political factors of life in the UK today.

Half of University of Hertfordshire's students have a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, which is why Natives was chosen for the University's Common Reading Experience Programme for students and teachers.

Akala will be speaking at the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 at 5.50pm in the Forum, College Lane Campus. Akala's talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a book signing.

Tickets are available for free to members of the public as well as to students and staff at eventbrite.co.uk/e/akala-is-coming-to-herts-tickets-95881202257.