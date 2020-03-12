Advanced search

Sunday Times bestseller and MOBO winning hip-hop artist Akala coming to Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 06:38 13 March 2020

Akala, the MOBO award-winning hip hop artist, will be coming to the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 to talk about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'. Picture: Paul Husband.

Akala, the MOBO award-winning hip hop artist, will be coming to the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 to talk about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'. Picture: Paul Husband.

Paul Husband Photography

A Sunday Times bestseller and Music of Black Origin award-winning hip-hop artist will come to Hatfield in two weeks.

Akala, who is also the founder of The Hip-Hop Shakespeare Company, will be talking at the University of Hertfordshire about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'.

The book details how from a very young age, race and class have shaped Akala's life and made him look at the social, historical and political factors of life in the UK today.

Half of University of Hertfordshire's students have a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, which is why Natives was chosen for the University's Common Reading Experience Programme for students and teachers.

Akala will be speaking at the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 at 5.50pm in the Forum, College Lane Campus. Akala's talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a book signing.

Tickets are available for free to members of the public as well as to students and staff at eventbrite.co.uk/e/akala-is-coming-to-herts-tickets-95881202257.

Topic Tags:

Most read stories

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City's Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Woodliffe leads a string of fine results and performances for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers Euan Woodliffe takes the win at ahead of Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: HUW WILLIAMS

Sunday Times bestseller and MOBO winning hip-hop artist Akala coming to Hatfield

Akala, the MOBO award-winning hip hop artist, will be coming to the University of Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 19 to talk about his best-selling book 'Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire'. Picture: Paul Husband.

Stone Valley Festival South to go ahead ‘as planned’ in Hertfordshire

Happy Mondays are due to headline Stone Valley Festival South 2020 in Hertfordshire. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk still ‘going ahead as planned’

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield on Sunday, May 24.

Another motorbike found on fire in Welwyn Garden City

A blue motorbike was set on fire near the airfield in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lauren Webster
Drive 24