Hertfordshire schools look forward to welcoming back pupils

Hertfordshire schools will go back in September. Picture: HCC Archant

Hertfordshire’s schools and colleges are looking forward to welcoming back all children and young people as they return this September, according to the county council.

Schools have had to complete risk assessments and are following the latest advice and guidance from the Government and Public Health England.

Cllr Terry Douris, executive member for education, libraries and localism, said; “It’s vital that children and young people return to school and college for their educational progress, wellbeing, and for their wider development. We continue to work with schools to provide the latest guidance and help them put safety measures and systems in place, so that children can get back to school safely for the start of the new school term in September.

“We’re so grateful to parents and carers for all they’ve done to support their children’s education during the pandemic, we know this hasn’t been easy. Our teachers and school staff cannot wait to welcome you all back, they’ve worked hard to minimise the risks to our young people and to keep themselves and others safe at school. They now need your co-operation to help get our kids back into the classroom and achieving to their full potential.”

Highways and bus and train operators across the county are also working on ensuring school journeys are as safe as possible.

Young people, aged 11 and over, will be required to wear a face covering (unless exempt), social distancing measures will be in place and a contactless payment method is encouraged. If your children normally travel using a home to school transport service, providers will be following the latest guidance and advice to ensure these journeys are safe.

The county council is also advocating walking or cycling to school as it allows greater opportunities for social distancing and is great for the environment.

Hertfordshire has robust plans in place to manage any local outbreaks of coronavirus and is working closely with schools to support them should they have any reported cases.

The county council also asked people to wash their hands, keep distance, wear a face covering where required and if parents or children have symptoms please don not go to school – book a test, start self-isolating and let your school know.

For more see here hertfordshire.gov.uk/returningtoschool.