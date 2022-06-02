Pre-school gets in party spirit with Queen’s Jubilee celebration

A Welwyn playgroup and pre-school got into the party spirit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their own celebration.

Children at Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school held a Royal Jubilee Party last week, with plenty of balloons, bunting and a very special visitor.

The celebration was in full swing with music, dancing, party games and a tea party when the sound of 'Land of Hope and Glory' rang through the air to announce the arrival of a very special royal visitor.

Children were thrilled when the Queen arrived. - Credit: Acorn

The children were thrilled, waved their flags and presented her majesty, who was joined by her guard and much-loved corgis, with flowers.

“We all had a thoroughly enjoyable time,” said Delia Alves, early years administrator at Acorn.

There will be plenty more celebrations in Welwyn Hatfield across the bank holiday weekend, with a number of events on to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Children created artwork as part of their Jubilee party. - Credit: Acorn



