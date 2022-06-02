News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Pre-school gets in party spirit with Queen’s Jubilee celebration

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:00 PM June 2, 2022
Acorn Jubilee Celebrations

Her majesty joined children at Acorn's Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Acorn

A Welwyn playgroup and pre-school got into the party spirit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their own celebration.

Children at Acorn Playgroup and Pre-school held a Royal Jubilee Party last week, with plenty of balloons, bunting and a very special visitor.

The celebration was in full swing with music, dancing, party games and a tea party when the sound of 'Land of Hope and Glory' rang through the air to announce the arrival of a very special royal visitor.

Acorn Jubilee Celebrations

Children were thrilled when the Queen arrived. - Credit: Acorn

The children were thrilled, waved their flags and presented her majesty, who was joined by her guard and much-loved corgis, with flowers.

“We all had a thoroughly enjoyable time,” said Delia Alves, early years administrator at Acorn.

There will be plenty more celebrations in Welwyn Hatfield across the bank holiday weekend, with a number of events on to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Acorn Jubilee Celebrations

Children created artwork as part of their Jubilee party. - Credit: Acorn


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Welwyn News

Don't Miss

George Clooney was seen at Hertfordshire County Hall on Thursday (May 26).

Celebrity

US star George Clooney spotted directing new film in Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Two men in high-visibility jackets loading a ladder into a van.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

'Garden thieves' caught on camera in Welwyn

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Bins will be collected on different days in Welwyn Hatfield due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Changes to bin collection days in Welwyn Hatfield from May 28 to June 11

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The property offers 8,990 sq ft of living space, including a self-contained studio apartment.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon