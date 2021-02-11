11 ways a school nursery can benefit your child

Promotion

Published: 4:19 PM February 11, 2021

'We aim to inspire the children and ignite their natural curiosity.' - Credit: Watchlytes Primary School

“Attending nursery is a rewarding experience for any child – it's an adventure that can help them open up, learn new skills and grow as individuals,” says Alan Gardiner, headteacher at Watchlytes Primary School in Welwyn Garden City.

He shares how nursery can help ensure your child gets the best start to their education:

1. It helps children grow as individuals

We foster a caring and stimulating environment that helps children to develop and achieve their full potential.

'Children can learn to believe in themselves and discover a sense of independence.' - Credit: Watchlytes Primary School

Lauren, a parent at our nursery, said: “My son William started at Watchlytes nursery in 2020 and has come on in leaps and bounds. His communication, knowledge and social skills have improved greatly, and he adores his teachers and classmates.”

2. It develops a love for learning

We aim to inspire the children and ignite their natural curiosity. The children develop a love of learning through exploration and fun. Our well-equipped outdoor learning environment offers plenty of opportunities for children to be active, creative and develop critical thinking skills.

3. It prepares children for reception

Additional time with us can help prepare your child for starting school. Being part of a school nursery can ease the transition for children from nursery to reception. Your child will already be familiar with the location, their classmates and staff.

'We can help your child make new friends and form lasting bonds that are essential for their social development.' - Credit: Watchlytes Primary School

4. It helps build confidence

We strive to help children believe in themselves and discover a sense of independence.

“When Elsie started nursery, she was shy and quiet, but within two weeks was much more confident and that’s thanks to the dedicated and friendly staff at Watchlytes,” says Hollie, a parent at our nursery.

5. Children can develop vital social skills

We can help your child make new friends and form lasting bonds that are essential for their social development. A benefit of joining a school nursery is being part of a large community and getting involved in special events. We run sports days, movie nights and nativities – all of which can help your child feel like they belong.

6. Children have access to specialist early learning teachers

We have a highly qualified and dedicated early years team who offer a curriculum tailored to suit your child’s interests and needs.

'Our outdoor learning environment offers plenty of opportunities for children to be active, creative and develop critical thinking skills.' - Credit: Watchlytes Primary School

7. It offers stability and helps children adapt to school routine

By encouraging the children to wear school uniform, eat lunch in the main building and use the school’s facilities for activities, we can help them become accustomed to school life. This can make starting school less daunting and more enjoyable.

8. You can get involved with your child’s education

Parents are invited to the nursery regularly – it’s important to us that you get to share your child’s early experiences. You can join us for story time, coffee and craft mornings and see for yourself how well your child is fitting in.

9. It offers extra support for working families

You can receive 30 hours of free childcare to help support your return to work, reduce the cost of childcare and manage your routine. Find out if you’re eligible by visiting www.gov.uk.

We try to be as flexible as possible to support working families and accommodate your needs. We run separate morning and afternoon sessions, five days a week.

10. You can meet other parents

Nursery is not only a chance for your child to meet new people, but for you too. You can get involved in an active community of parents.

Rhea, a parent at our nursery says: “Throughout the pandemic, the nursery has been a huge support to us, guiding us through home learning and always making themselves available if we need any advice.”

11. Children can join as soon as they turn three

We have a rolling admissions policy meaning, if spaces are available, your child can join us as soon as they turn three. We’ll help your child settle in, ensuring they have everything they need to get the best start to their education.

Visit watchlytes.herts.sch.uk to apply.

Call us on 01707 886222 or email admin@watchlytes.herts.sch.uk.