Hatfield football academy going from strength to strength

Billy Highton, who runs the EDSV Academy with his students. Picture: HTC. Archant

A football academy based in Hatfield plans to add a new teaching and coaching course for the start of 2020.

Billy Highton, who runs the EDSV Academy, with Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: HTC. Billy Highton, who runs the EDSV Academy, with Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: HTC.

The EDSV Academy has achieved much since it was established in 2012, and is now run by Billy Highton.

One of his students has made her debut and scored a hat-trick for Arsenal Women's FC in the Continental Cup, three scholars have signed professional men's contracts and there have been three national college call ups.

Since September 2019, EDSV has been helped by Cllr Lenny Brandon, leader of Hatfield Town Council, and his deputy Cllr Caron Juggins by providing them a facility.

Cllr Brandon said, "After meeting Billy for first time I was struck by his infectious enthusiasm, and I am glad HTC were able to offer EDSV our facility at Roe Hill.

"They have brought the venue to life during the week, and the feedback from other users has only been positive. I visit two to three times a week and am continually impressed not only by the professionalism of the operation but by the attitude and dedication of all EDSV's students they really are a credit and an inspiration."

To learn more please go to edsvacademy.com.