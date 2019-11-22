Advanced search

Hatfield woman who survived Second World War celebrates 100th birthday in style

PUBLISHED: 09:58 23 November 2019

Edith Brennan celebrates her 100th Birthday. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Edith Brennan celebrates her 100th Birthday. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

A World War II bomb raid survivor celebrated her 100th birthday in Hatfield on Thursday.

100th Birthday Cake for Edith Brennan. Picture: Karyn Haddon.100th Birthday Cake for Edith Brennan. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Edith Brennan, who was born in Westminster, moved to Hatfield in 1953 and worked for Hatfield Rural District Council until she retired.

She was living in London through most of the war, surviving the bombings, and sometimes had to climb over the ruins if the bus could not get through.

In 1942 she also met her husband Jack who passed away a week before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Edith Brennan with the Mayor of Hatfield Linda Mendez. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Edith Brennan with the Mayor of Hatfield Linda Mendez. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Edith and Jack's daughter Pauline and her two daughters and four grandchildren live in Canada.

She said her birthday was a "lovely" day at Honister Care Home and she was "so happy" to spend it with family friends, Mayor of Hatfield Town Council Linda Mendez and staff.

Edith has been there since January 2016 and her friend Joan from Westminster visits her weekly.

