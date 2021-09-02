Statue of Ebenezer Howard officially unveiled in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 11:54 AM September 2, 2021

The Wheat Quarter and J J Burgess and Sons sponsorship allowed for the commissioning of this statue - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

The town's new bronze statue of Ebenezer Howard has been officially unveiled by his great grand-daughter.

Ursula Howard said she was "thrilled and honoured" to be able unveil the dedication to her great-grandfather.

The unveiling, sponsored by Welwyn Garden City BID, was also attended by Lord Salisbury, patron of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, which commissioned the statue from local sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies.

The statue as it was unveiled from behind a Welwyn Garden City centenary flag - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

Jonathan Field, chairman of BID and head of branch at John Lewis and Partners, Welwyn Garden City was also in attendance.

He said: "The BID is delighted to see both the new Howard statue and the Henry Moore statue in our town centre. Public art always creates interest and that supports footfall which helps our town centre businesses.’

Peter Waine, chairman of the Centenary Foundation thanked The Wheat Quarter and J J Burgess and Sons for their sponsorship of the statues: "It would not have been possible without their financial support and also assistance from a number of other local companies and individuals who helped in various ways."

L to R: Ben Twiston-Davies, Lord Salisbury, Peter Waine and Ursula Howard - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

He added: "The centenary has been a great community success and the statue of the founder of our garden city will remain at the heart of our town centre for centuries to come."

Cast in bronze and weighing half a ton, the statue of Ebenezer Howard stands over 7ft (2.2m) tall and takes pride of place on the north end of Howardgate, in the heart of Welwyn Garden City town centre.

A small crowd of people gathered to watch the unveiling - Credit: Stuart Carnegie

The statue was erected in the spring, at which time sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies said: “My design shows Howard pressing forwards, giving a rousing speech before digging the first spadesful of earth of the garden city.

"He was a modest and a shy man, but also a visionary, altruistic and concerned for people’s wellbeing. I hope I have done him justice.”

The bronze roundel that had been in the same location since 1960 was removed earlier this year and is being kept safe by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council until it is relocated vertically in the new Wheat Quarter.