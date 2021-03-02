Where did the Ebenezer Howard roundel go?
Eagle-eyed residents may have noticed that the Ebenezer Howard memorial roundel has been lifted from its home on Howardsgate.
The roundel was removed as a new sculpture of Ebenezer Howard, created by local sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies, will be taking its place later this year.
The bronze memorial, installed back in 1960, took a crew of several men three hours to remove.
The bronze roundel is being kept safe by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council until it is relocated vertically in the new Wheat Quarter.
Leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Councillor Tony Kingsbury, said: “The roundel is an important marker of the town’s history and will be in safe keeping with us until it can be enjoyed prominently again by all. I’d like to thank the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation for all their hard work to bring this project together."
Graeme Bell of the Welwyn Garden Centenary Foundation said: “We are delighted that this important step has been taken towards delivering our most important legacy project.
"Ebenezer Howard will get even greater recognition with the new sculpture standing pride of place on Howardsgate, and the roundel being displayed vertically for all to see.”
Angela Eserin, local historian and trustee of the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust, shared the story of the memorial.
She said: "The first memorial to Ebenezer Howard in Howardsgate was erected in June 1930. An inscribed brick wall approximately 4ft high and 8ft long, it was sited in the centre of Howardsgate opposite what is now the HSBC bank.
"From the outset it met with criticism, being described as 'a crude piece of brickwork' and 'an unwanted lump', and at some point it was removed.
"The circular bronze memorial familiar to us today was commissioned by the Welwyn Garden City Development Corporation and unveiled by Ebenezer Howard's daughter, Edith Berry on July 10 1964. It shows a relief of Howard's head with symbols taken from the coat of arms of WGC Urban District Council above.
"Two bees represent a community living and working together, the ears of wheat the original farmland and the pair of dividers allude to the planning of the town forming a W for Welwyn."