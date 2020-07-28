Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?
PUBLISHED: 17:17 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 28 July 2020
The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Welwyn Hatfield that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released today.
The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.
Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.
Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs within five miles of Welwyn Hatfield has been released and are listed as follows:
Bebo Café (Hatfield)
Taste of India
Poppins Restaurant
The Eight Bells Pub
Peri Peri Original
KFC
Bar Turan indian restaurant
Matet Ltd
Beales Hotel
Cafe Giardino - Hatfield
The Sun Inn
The Comet Hotel and Elements
Poppins Restaurant
MORENO’S CAFE
RED INDIAN RESTAURANT
Fuhao Restaurant
Bebo Café (Welwyn Garden City)
Humphrey’s
Mercure Hatfield Oak Hotel
The Waggoners
The Candlestick
Notcutts St Albans
Dylans The Plough Ltd
Couzens Bakery and Coffee Lounge
John Bunyan Pub
The Hope Pub
The View Bar & Kitchen
Sibthorpe Arms
Harvesters Limited
Tewin Bury Farm Hotel
The White Hart
Aqua
Vita Ristorante Limited
The White Horse
The Wellington
Brookmans
Davvero
Methi indian cuisine
Raj tandoori
The Swan
Rose and Crown Tewin Ltd
Zaffran One
Elephant and Castle
The Oasis (ST ALBANS) ltd
Willows Activity Farm
Room for dessert
The Brocket Arms Inn Ltd
This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.
The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.
You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.
Big chains, including Starbucks, Premier Inn, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffe Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.
To find out more visit here.
