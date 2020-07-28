Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Welwyn Hatfield that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released today.

The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs within five miles of Welwyn Hatfield has been released and are listed as follows:

Bebo Café (Hatfield)

Taste of India

Poppins Restaurant

The Eight Bells Pub

Peri Peri Original

KFC

Bar Turan indian restaurant

Matet Ltd

Beales Hotel

Cafe Giardino - Hatfield

The Sun Inn

The Comet Hotel and Elements

Poppins Restaurant

MORENO’S CAFE

RED INDIAN RESTAURANT

Fuhao Restaurant

Bebo Café (Welwyn Garden City)

Humphrey’s

Mercure Hatfield Oak Hotel

The Waggoners

The Candlestick

Notcutts St Albans

Dylans The Plough Ltd

Couzens Bakery and Coffee Lounge

John Bunyan Pub

The Hope Pub

The View Bar & Kitchen

Sibthorpe Arms

Harvesters Limited

Tewin Bury Farm Hotel

The White Hart

Aqua

Vita Ristorante Limited

The White Horse

The Wellington

Brookmans

Davvero

Methi indian cuisine

Raj tandoori

The Swan

Rose and Crown Tewin Ltd

Zaffran One

Elephant and Castle

The Oasis (ST ALBANS) ltd

Willows Activity Farm

Room for dessert

The Brocket Arms Inn Ltd

This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Premier Inn, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffe Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.

To find out more visit here.