Which Potters Bar restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Potters Bar that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released.

The new scheme, which is set to launch on August 3, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs within four miles of Potters Bar has been released and are listed as follows:

• Bistro The Walk

• Cask and Stillage LTD

• Rudi’s Sandwich Bar

• Potters Bar Cafe

• Tavernaki Ltd

• Osteria Dante Restaurant

• The Algarve Restaurant

• Fig Tree Grill

• Macaroni cucina italiana

• The Duke of York

• The Strafford

• West Lodge Park

• Raj tandoori

• Methi indian cuisine

• Brookmans

• The Hadley

• Odos

• Hadley House Hb

• Brothers’ Kitchen

• Melange Restaurant

• KFC - Barnet

• Sibthorpe Arms

• L’Antica Pizzeria Bar Restaurant

• SouvLike it

• Ci Vediamo Li

• Black Horse

• The Hope Pub

• The Orchid Flower Cafe

• The Railway Tavern

• The Greenhouse Coffeeshop

• Miracles

• Enfield Garden Centre

• Fresh Fry

• Barnet Grills

• The Gardener’s Restaurant

• The Blue Olive Restaurant limited

• Al Fresco

• Tandoori Nights

• Gables Restaurant

• Tien Anh Investment Company Ltd ( Bun 24 )

• La Petite Auberge

• Elleza Ltd

• Pinch of Salt

• Grillax

• A1 Golf Range Cafe

This list may be subject to change as more restaurants are added.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Premier Inn, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffé Nero – alongside McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs – have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.

To find out more visit here.