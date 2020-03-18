Local catering business to give free delivery on food supplies to self-isolating and vulnerable local residents

Eat Lunch is a family owned busniess based in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied Archant

A local family-owned catering business is supporting those who are self-isolating, the elderly and the vulnerable by delivering food supplies to residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their community essentials package, which includes items such as pasta, baked beans, fresh fruit and toilet rolls, are delivered free of charge directly to your door throughout Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

Gina Allen, owner of Welwyn Garden City-based Eat Lunch, said: “We are a small family business looking to offer a much-needed service for those that cannot afford to stockpile, or physically are unable to get to the supermarket due to the need to self-isolate.

“Our core day-to-day business serves offices throughout Hertfordshire with freshly prepared sandwiches and buffets, however due to many individuals working from home we feel a strong need to support our staff to keep the wheels in motion. All of our community packages include items made locally in our Welwyn Garden City catering venue.”

For every 10 packages sold Eat Lunch will be donating one to the local foodbank, plus people can purchase packages for foodbanks and they will deliver directly.

To schedule a delivery, or to chat about the packages call: 01707 331751, email: buffets@eatlunch.co.uk or visit: eatlunch.co.uk/online-store.