Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hop along to Easter activities in Welwyn Hatfield!

PUBLISHED: 07:29 04 April 2019

It's no yolk - there's a lot going on in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter. Picture: supplied

It's no yolk - there's a lot going on in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter. Picture: supplied

supplied

Spring has sprung in Welwyn Hatfield and there’s a basketload of Easter activities planned for kids and adults.

Children are invited to come out of their shell at the annual Hatfield Easter Egg Hunt which runs from this Saturday April 6 until Tuesday April 23.

Pick up an activity card from White Lion House or from participating shops for a chance at winning.

The shops will hide an egg in their aisles for your free-range kiddos to hunt down and mark on their cards, which once completed can be handed in to the reception at White Lion House.

The cards also come with colouring activities and an Easter story.

On Saturday April 20, between 11am and 3.45pm, the Easter Eggstravaganza is taking place at Hatfield Library where plans have been hatched by Welwyn Hatfield Council, the Creation Station, and Hatfield Library.

Arts and crafts activities, including colouring sheets and noodle doodles, will run from 11am to 3pm, and will be followed by spring story time.

Places are limited, so email info@hatfieldtown.co.uk to book.

Over at Mill Green, Easter-themed activities are taking place, including the chance to make a hot cross bun.

At Welwyn Roman Baths they hope you’ll have a cracking good time at their sunflower seed-planting session on April 8, their Easter egg hunt on April 15, their clay owl session on April 22.

Scramble across to the Jimmy Mac Centre in Hatfield for many daily activities, from science experiments, to arts and crafts, to indoor gardening.

Activities cost £4 per child are suitable for children aged five to 11 years old.

Call 01707 270 066 to book your place.

That’s all, yolks.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hop along to Easter activities in Welwyn Hatfield!

It's no yolk - there's a lot going on in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter. Picture: supplied

Potters Bar county councillor defends use of ‘offensive language’ after formal complaint lodged

Hertsmere Borough Council leader Morris Bright. Photo: Hertsmere Borough Council.

Family of missing Joy Morgan: ‘Please get in touch with police and help us’

Missing student Joy Morgan. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City players working hard as a team to arrest slump says Dylan Ebengo

Dylan Ebengo has impressed since joining Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertfordshire police boss meets Prime Minister over knife crime

Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd (far right) met with Prime Minister Theresa May at a summit to discuss knife crime. Picture: supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists