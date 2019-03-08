Hop along to Easter activities in Welwyn Hatfield!

It's no yolk - there's a lot going on in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter. Picture: supplied supplied

Spring has sprung in Welwyn Hatfield and there’s a basketload of Easter activities planned for kids and adults.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children are invited to come out of their shell at the annual Hatfield Easter Egg Hunt which runs from this Saturday April 6 until Tuesday April 23.

Pick up an activity card from White Lion House or from participating shops for a chance at winning.

The shops will hide an egg in their aisles for your free-range kiddos to hunt down and mark on their cards, which once completed can be handed in to the reception at White Lion House.

The cards also come with colouring activities and an Easter story.

On Saturday April 20, between 11am and 3.45pm, the Easter Eggstravaganza is taking place at Hatfield Library where plans have been hatched by Welwyn Hatfield Council, the Creation Station, and Hatfield Library.

Arts and crafts activities, including colouring sheets and noodle doodles, will run from 11am to 3pm, and will be followed by spring story time.

Places are limited, so email info@hatfieldtown.co.uk to book.

Over at Mill Green, Easter-themed activities are taking place, including the chance to make a hot cross bun.

At Welwyn Roman Baths they hope you’ll have a cracking good time at their sunflower seed-planting session on April 8, their Easter egg hunt on April 15, their clay owl session on April 22.

Scramble across to the Jimmy Mac Centre in Hatfield for many daily activities, from science experiments, to arts and crafts, to indoor gardening.

Activities cost £4 per child are suitable for children aged five to 11 years old.

Call 01707 270 066 to book your place.

That’s all, yolks.