EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex June_Essex

A host of EastEnders celebrities have all been spotted filming in a Welwyn Garden City boutique today.

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

The stars of the long-running soap have taken over the Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Panshanger and are rumoured to have a production set-up at the nearby community centre.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, was seen chatting in scenes with Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean.

Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher, was sporting a peach dress in scenes with Zack Morris – who plays Keegan Baker.

Shop owner Anne-Marie Conway, who opened the boutique in January last year, said: “It's really exciting.

“It's a really lovely shop and we've literally got everything they need.”

The production company was busy getting the boutique set-ready yesterday by stripping the window film off, which they'll replace later.

The Birdcage's elegant branding has been temporarily replaced by a lavender sign reading 'Valerie's Veils'.

Anne Marie's daughter, who works there full-time, is in seventh heaven as she's a massive fan of the show.

“She's really excited,” said Anne-Marie. “They literally said, 'come and have lunch with us'.”

It's not the first time EastEnders has been filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

In October last year, TV hard man Danny Dyer was spied with his familiar swagger at the grounds of the former Shredded Wheat factory.

The BBC has not confirmed when this episode will air and cannot reveal any plot spoilers, so Welwyn Garden City will be left to speculate.

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Keep your eyes peeled for Welwyn Garden City on your screens in the coming weeks.

