Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

PUBLISHED: 13:05 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 17 April 2019

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

June_Essex

A host of EastEnders celebrities have all been spotted filming in a Welwyn Garden City boutique today.

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

The stars of the long-running soap have taken over the Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Panshanger and are rumoured to have a production set-up at the nearby community centre.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, was seen chatting in scenes with Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean.

Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher, was sporting a peach dress in scenes with Zack Morris – who plays Keegan Baker.

Shop owner Anne-Marie Conway, who opened the boutique in January last year, said: “It's really exciting.

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) faces Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) in a scene filming in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

“It's a really lovely shop and we've literally got everything they need.”

The production company was busy getting the boutique set-ready yesterday by stripping the window film off, which they'll replace later.

The Birdcage's elegant branding has been temporarily replaced by a lavender sign reading 'Valerie's Veils'.

Anne Marie's daughter, who works there full-time, is in seventh heaven as she's a massive fan of the show.

EastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) mid- yawn while he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) mid- yawn while he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

“She's really excited,” said Anne-Marie. “They literally said, 'come and have lunch with us'.”

It's not the first time EastEnders has been filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

In October last year, TV hard man Danny Dyer was spied with his familiar swagger at the grounds of the former Shredded Wheat factory.

READ MORE: EastEnders star Danny Dyer spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat site

The BBC has not confirmed when this episode will air and cannot reveal any plot spoilers, so Welwyn Garden City will be left to speculate.

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Keep your eyes peeled for Welwyn Garden City on your screens in the coming weeks.

A smile from EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) as she sports a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexA smile from EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) as she sports a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) being primped for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) gets ready for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher) gets ready for her scene in a peach wedding dress in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) seen here as he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) seen here as he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) and production team filming with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) and production team filming with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) seen here as he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) seen here as he films in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a natter with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a natter with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

EastEnders' Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, seen here leaving Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June EssexEastEnders' Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, seen here leaving Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Londoner pleads guilty to spate of Potters Bar car break-ins

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10.

Hatfield United’s run of wins comes to an end at Aldenham

Hatfield United suffered their first defeat in six Herts Senior County League Division One matches at Aldenham.

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Builder who ripped off Potters Bar couple handed suspended prison sentence and £18,000 compensation order

James Brien, 27, of George Lane, South Woodford, pleaded guilty to three charges at St Albans Crown Court on Monday. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast announced

Another spurious comedy routine involving Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Both will be appearing in 2019 panto Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists