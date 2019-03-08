Advanced search

East and North Hertfordshire Trust want you to nominate your hospital heroes

PUBLISHED: 08:46 15 September 2019

Last year's winner Denny Coady. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Last year's winner Denny Coady. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust are asking the public to nominate their hospital heroes.

The annual staff award aims to showcase individuals or teams who have made a difference to their community by demonstrating outstanding quality of care.

Chief executive Nick Carver said: "Every day we hear amazing stories about how our staff have helped local people with the most difficult of times as well as the happiest.

"This award is an opportunity to celebrate those hospital heroes who go above and beyond and we want local people to help us shine the spotlight on their own local NHS heroes."

Last year's award was won by midwife Denny Coady for helping a grieving family cope with the loss of their newborn son.

The East and North Herts NHS trust runs three hospitals - Lister in Stevenage, New QEII in Welwyn Garden City, and Hertford County, as well as the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex.

Members of the public can vote for their 'Hospital Hero' at www.enhhcharity.org.uk/your-hospital-hero

Nominations close on Wednesday, September 18.

