Public urged to join the conversation as Hertfordshire NHS trust goes digital for AGM week

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust is calling on the community to join the conversation for its annual general meeting (AGM) week – which is taking place virtually this week.

The trust’s AGM in July offers an opportunity for patients and the wider public to discuss what matters to them and covers the performance of the trust’s four hospitals and what the future holds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant the public meeting format has been replaced with six online webinars, which will be broadcast live over five consecutive days between Monday, July 13 and Friday, July 17.

The AGM itself starts at 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 15 and is scheduled for 90 minutes, but there are five further 60-minute sessions – with each of the topics voted for by the public.

During each live session you will be able to listen to the speakers and view slides, putting forward questions in real time and voting for your favourite, as well as using polls to encourage interaction.

Nick Carver – chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Hertford County Hospital, Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Northwood and the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City – said: “COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but presented opportunities too.

“I have always been proud of the vibrant conversations that take place during our AGM each year, but it is fantastic that we are taking this a step further with the use of technology.”

All webinars running during the AGM week can be viewed via online event platform Glisser, with individual website links for each.

You won’t need to download an app to take part and the events can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or computer – but will not work using Internet Explorer.

The sessions are as follows:

· Wednesday, July 15 at 4.30pm – East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Annual General Meeting - hosted by Trust Chair, Ellen Schroder and Chief Executive, Nick Carver ~ glsr.live/1507AGM

· Thursday, July 16 at 12.30pm – Celebrating the Year of the Nurse and Midwife - hosted by Chief Nurse, Rachael Corser ~ glsr.live/1607NM

· Friday, July 17 at 12.30pm – Digital innovations to improve patient access - hosted by Chief Information Officer Mark Stanton ~ glsr.live/1707IT

For more information and a step-by-step guide to accessing the webinars visit enherts-tr.nhs.uk/news/