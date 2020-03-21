Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

A patient with COVID-19 has died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Carver, Chief Executive, for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 70s, who had an underlying health condition, has passed away at Lister Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There are more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with 233 deaths and 75 confirmed cases in Hertfordshire and only one other death at West Herts NHS Trust.