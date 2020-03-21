Advanced search

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 22:39 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 23:49 21 March 2020

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

A patient with COVID-19 has died at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Nick Carver, Chief Executive, for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 70s, who had an underlying health condition, has passed away at Lister Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There are more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with 233 deaths and 75 confirmed cases in Hertfordshire and only one other death at West Herts NHS Trust.

