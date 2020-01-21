Advanced search

Game of Thrones Tywin Lannister death could have taken place near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 21 January 2020

The Battle of Barnet took place on April 14, 1471. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

The Battle of Barnet took place on April 14, 1471. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

Archant

Instead of dying on the toilet, the real Tywin Lannister from Game of Thrones is thought to have been killed during a key battle near Potters Bar.

Richard Neville, Earl of Warwick, is described in 'Game of Thrones versus History: Written in Blood' as the Kingmaker, who died in the Battle of Barnet on April 14, 1471.

Neville - fighting for the House of Lancaster (or Lannister) - was killed by Yorkist (or Stark) forces in the Wars of the Roses' decisive battle.

He had backed the future King Edward IV but turned on his nephew, after he married the commoner Elizabeth Woodville, in favour of Henry VI - echoing Robb Stark, during GOT's red wedding, but in this case King Edward IV won the battle and the crown.

The site of the battle was always thought to be Hadley Green in Barnet, but is now thought to be around Wrotham Park in Potters Bar.

Potters Bar and District Historical Society's Paul Baker said: "A big archaeological dig took place there recently, and nothing at all conclusive was found - only non-military archaeology from the medieval village of Kicks End.

"If the 'new' site is correct, that may put the mass graves not in Deadman's Bottom, at the bottom of Warwick Gardens, off the Great North Road, but somewhere around or possibly under Potters Bar, as it's known that the graves are north of the battlefield."

There are also plans put forward by the Barnet 1471 Battlefields Society for an £11 million visitors centre to 'educate everyone' on its history.

The Barnet 1471 Battlefields Society said on Crowdfunder: "We already have a team around us which includes landscapers, museum design consultants, heritage consultants and the trustees of the society.

"We are also planning to launch a five year archaeological dig next year called Dig for Barnet 1471 - Death of the Kingmaker project.

"We have access to land not previously investigated and with your support we can find the battlefield."

The battle is also where the future King Richard III - who might have killed the princes in the tower - fought his first ever battle.

Mr Baker organises a trip every month to explore the battlefield. All his walks last two hours, and cost £10 per person. You can ring 075 0676 1294 for more details.

To support the battlefield visitors project please go to Crowdfunder here.

