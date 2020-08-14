Man ‘kicked and elbowed’ off e-scooter by thieves in Hatfield

Northdown Road in Hatfield near Bishops Rise. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man has reportedly been pushed of his e-scooter so thieves could steal his transportation.

On Friday, August 7 on Northdown Road, at around 10.35pm, a 24-year-old man was riding the scooter when he was approached by a man and woman who asked for the time.

A man, described as white, around 6ft tall, with a shaved head and of muscular build, kicked and elbowed the victim and took the scooter, riding off towards Bishop’s Rise.

The offender was also wearing a white T-shirt with a design in the centre and black trousers, and spoke in an English accent.

The woman is described as white, aged between 18 and 21, around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and had medium length blonde hair which was tied back in a bun. She was wearing a grey hoodie and white trainers.

The e-scooter is black, with red cables and reflective stickers on the base. It also had a silicone mobile phone holder attached to the handlebars, which has a small crack on the marble centrepiece. There is also a white scratch around the base of the scooter.

Detective sergeant Bennett said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to please get in contact, especially if you have any mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage which may enable us to identify the suspects.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have come across the scooter, or seen it advertised for sale.”

Anyone with information is asked to email grant.bennett@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62747/20.