Advanced search

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 17 October 2019

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for possession of drugs and a knife, after being stopped in Hatfield.

Dwayne Gerald, of Ellenby Crescent, London, was arrested in April last year by Operation Scorpion officers in Foxhollows.

He was then charged with possession of class A crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, possession of class B cannabis and possession of a bladed article.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: "I am glad that Gerald will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

"Drugs destroy communities and Hertfordshire Constabulary will not tolerate any kind of illegal drug activity.

"We do all we can to disrupt the local drugs trade and we seized around 30 wraps of class A drugs during this arrest, along with £636 in cash.

You may also want to watch:

"I hope that the residents of Welwyn Hatfield feel reassured that a knife has been taken off our streets, with the offender brought to justice. "There is a never a justified reason to carry one even if you think it will protect you.

"It simply puts you in more danger and as this case shows, you could end up in jail."

The Operation Scorpion unit tackles acquisitive crime - such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences - by relentlessly pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice.

Gerald was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, October 4 to four years in prison for the possession of drugs and a knife.

If you have information about drug dealing, drug use or knife crime in Welwyn Hatfield, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to Herts Police's operator in its Force Communications Room via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Appeal after alleged rogue trader targets elderly Hatfield man

Have you seen this man? Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Hatfield employment sites

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Potters Bar’s George Scott heading to Gloucestershire after ended Middlesex stay

George Scott batting for Potters Bar in 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Delighted Ironton praises entire Welwyn Garden City squad after St Neots rout

Dave Keenleyside scored two stunning goals in Welwyn Garden City's 7-1 win over St Neots Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town confident of adding win to historic FA Cup clash with Barnet

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says the match with Barnet was 'the perfect draw'. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists