Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied. Archant

Police are currently conducting a drugs raid in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There is a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court as officers execute a warrant.

It follows reports of suspected drug use in the area, which prompted police to conduct high-visibility patrols.

More to follow.