Welwyn Garden City drugs raid leads to two arrests

PUBLISHED: 15:24 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 29 August 2020

Police conducting a search of an Eddington Crescent property in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police conducting a search of an Eddington Crescent property in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

A drugs raid in Welwyn Garden City has led to two people arrested at an address in the town.

Police conducting a search of an Eddington Crescent property in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Welwyn Hatfield Police’s on-duty Response Team executed a warrant this morning on Eddington Crescent.

Two people from within the address have been taken into Hatfield Custody on suspicion of drug offences.

Police urge the public to report any local issues regarding drug use or dealing via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

These reports allow police to apply to a Magistrate for warrants to be conducted.

