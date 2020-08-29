Welwyn Garden City drugs raid leads to two arrests
PUBLISHED: 15:24 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 29 August 2020
Archant
A drugs raid in Welwyn Garden City has led to two people arrested at an address in the town.
Welwyn Hatfield Police’s on-duty Response Team executed a warrant this morning on Eddington Crescent.
Two people from within the address have been taken into Hatfield Custody on suspicion of drug offences.
Police urge the public to report any local issues regarding drug use or dealing via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.
These reports allow police to apply to a Magistrate for warrants to be conducted.
