Man arrested and £8,000 worth of cannabis seized in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:20 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 27 February 2020

£8,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police. Picture: Herts Police.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after £8,000 worth of cannabis was found and seized by police in Hatfield.

On Monday February 10, Operation Scorpion - who are tasked with investigating drug offences - attempted to detain a man on Aviation Avenue, which led to a lengthy foot chase through the town. This ended in Cunningham Avenue, where the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, and obstructing police.

The man's property was searched and large amount of cannabis, alongside a baton, and over £500 in cash were found.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on bail until Monday, March 9.

PC Angela Wilcox said: "I am pleased to say that over £8,000 worth of cannabis is now off the streets of Welwyn Hatfield.

"The drugs trade preys on vulnerable people and it often goes hand-in-hand with other types of crime. We understand the misery it causes to the local community and that's why we do all we can to tackle it.

"If you suspect drug use or drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield, please don't hesitate to let us know. The more information we have, the more we can take action."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can tell Herts Police what matters most to you about policing, crime or anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Hatfield using echo. Go to bit.ly/police-welhat and have your say.

