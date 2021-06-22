Stunning photos capture the moment Flying Scotsman crosses viaduct
- Credit: Barry Goodey
A local photographer captured the moment the world famous Flying Scotsman crossed over the Digswell Viaduct this weekend.
Barry Goodey had his drone in the perfect position for when the steam locomotive, which first began running in 1862, crossed over the 171-year-old viaduct.
The train was on its way from London to York, being hauled by steam locomotive No.60103 Flying Scotsman and was diesel hauled for the return journey back to London.
The Flying Scotsman is an express passenger train service that used to operate between Edinburgh and London.
The No.60103 model that was seen over the weekend was first introduced in December 1948 and had its last scheduled run in January 1963.
The locomotive set two world records for steam traction in its time, becoming the first steam locomotive to reach 100 miles per hour on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989.
