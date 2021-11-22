News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drivers suffers serious head injury after car rolls onto roof

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:09 PM November 22, 2021
The incident happened in Dancers Hill Road on Monday, November 15. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

The driver has been left with a serious head injury and remains in hospital after his car rolled onto its roof in Potters Bar.

The incident happened on Monday November 15 at around 1.45am, with the white Volkswagen Caddy travelling northbound on Barnet Lane.

As the vehicle passed the junction with Dancers Hill Road, it collided with a central pedestrian refuge before crossing to the near side and rolling onto its roof.

Both the driver and passenger managed to escape from the car and the emergency services were called to the scene.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, but the driver, a man in his 20s, sustained a serious head injury and remains in hospital at this time.

PC Scott Lewsey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anybody who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. If you have any information at all, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was driving through the area at the time and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to please check it. If you spot something that could help our investigation, please get in touch straight away quoting ISR 32 of 15 November.”

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

