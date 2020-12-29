News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)

Matt Powell

Published: 5:03 PM December 29, 2020   
Stones thrown on the A1(M) near Hatfield could have a caused a collision.

A lorry driver is currently in critical condition following a road traffic collision yesterday evening near Hatfield.

Herts police were called around 8.25pm yesterday, December 28, to report a road traffic collision on the A1M southbound between junctions 4 and 3.

An articulated lorry had left the carriageway and collided with a fence and road sign.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment and he remains in a critical condition.

Road closures were put in place on the A1(M) and also on the adjacent Comet Way while the incident was dealt with.

Witnesses to this collision and anyone who has relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 451 of 28 December.

