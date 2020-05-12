Driver fails drug test following South Mimms collision
PUBLISHED: 13:35 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 12 May 2020
A lorry has overturned in a collision which took place in South Mimms earlier today.
The incident took place before 12 noon on Saint Albans Road – which is likely to be closed for some time.
A driver failed a drug wipe and was detained.
The scene was attended by Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit, Met Police and fire crews from Borehamwood and Potters Bar.
