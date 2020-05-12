Advanced search

Driver fails drug test following South Mimms collision

PUBLISHED: 13:35 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 12 May 2020

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

Archant

A lorry has overturned in a collision which took place in South Mimms earlier today.

A driver failed a drug wipe and was detained. Picture: BCH Road PoliceA driver failed a drug wipe and was detained. Picture: BCH Road Police

The incident took place before 12 noon on Saint Albans Road – which is likely to be closed for some time.

A driver failed a drug wipe and was detained.

The scene was attended by Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit, Met Police and fire crews from Borehamwood and Potters Bar.

Fire and Rescue crews from Borehamwood and Potters Bar assisted police with this incident. Picture: BCH Road PoliceFire and Rescue crews from Borehamwood and Potters Bar assisted police with this incident. Picture: BCH Road Police

You may also want to watch:

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road PoliceA collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman banned from Hatfield town centre for two years

Hatfield town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar business turns fashion factories into mask manufacturers to help tackle PPE shortage

The Style Cheat factory in Potters Bar has been repurposed to create masks.. Picture: Style Cheat

Go ahead for communal living development in South Mimms

Clare Hall Manor has been approved for a communal living development. Picture: Google

Most Read

Six movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield being screened on TV this week

The

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman banned from Hatfield town centre for two years

Hatfield town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar business turns fashion factories into mask manufacturers to help tackle PPE shortage

The Style Cheat factory in Potters Bar has been repurposed to create masks.. Picture: Style Cheat

Go ahead for communal living development in South Mimms

Clare Hall Manor has been approved for a communal living development. Picture: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Garden City Runners take inspiration from history to chase their challenge targets

Garden City Runners took inspiration from the 66th anniversary of Sir Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile barrier. Picture: PA

Driver fails drug test following South Mimms collision

A collision took place today on Saint Albans Road South Mimms. Picture: BCH Road Police

Musical videos provide entertainment for Oakview Lodge care home residents in lockdown

Oakview Lodge Care Home residents have been enjoying a compilation of musical videos sent in by families. Picture: Country Court Care

Welwyn Garden City hope Herts Senior County League plans give youngsters better path to first-team

Brodie Carrington of Welwyn Garden City is one of the few to make the step from the U18s into the senior side. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council remembers VE Day

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commemorating VE Day 75. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
Drive 24