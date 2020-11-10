Advanced search

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

PUBLISHED: 12:09 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 November 2020

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Archant

A man has been cautioned after doing burnouts in his car, causing thousands of pounds of damage to a Welwyn Garden City car park.

A 21-year-old man was issued with a conditional caution following substantial damage caused during a car meet in August.

The burnouts caused damage to the tarmac and concrete on one of the floors within the car park, causing £4,740 in damages.

You may also want to watch:

CCTV enquiries identified a vehicle and from that the owner, from Abbots Langley, who was interviewed by officers and admitted to being the driver at the time of the offence.

The man will be paying back the full amount to the local authority to repair the damages.

Investigating officer, PC Kaur, said: “I hope this result reassures local residents that we will not tolerate this sort of anti-social behaviour. We closely monitor any reports or intelligence regarding car meets and always try to engage with the organisers where possible.

“Where offences are identified, such as in this case, proportionate action will always be taken. Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with such behaviour; it is not acceptable and we will not tolerate it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Find more sites or withdraw Local Plan from examination inspector tells council

Planning inspector Melvyn Middleton.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Small gathering held for Potters Bar’s Remembrance Day as fallen remembered

Wreaths laid at Oakmere Park memorial in Potters Bar. Picture: Karen Grey

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield thanked for ‘wonderful’ virtual Remembrance Sunday service

Cllr Roger Trigg on Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: WHBC