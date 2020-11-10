Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A man has been cautioned after doing burnouts in his car, causing thousands of pounds of damage to a Welwyn Garden City car park.

A 21-year-old man was issued with a conditional caution following substantial damage caused during a car meet in August.

The burnouts caused damage to the tarmac and concrete on one of the floors within the car park, causing £4,740 in damages.

CCTV enquiries identified a vehicle and from that the owner, from Abbots Langley, who was interviewed by officers and admitted to being the driver at the time of the offence.

The man will be paying back the full amount to the local authority to repair the damages.

Investigating officer, PC Kaur, said: “I hope this result reassures local residents that we will not tolerate this sort of anti-social behaviour. We closely monitor any reports or intelligence regarding car meets and always try to engage with the organisers where possible.

“Where offences are identified, such as in this case, proportionate action will always be taken. Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with such behaviour; it is not acceptable and we will not tolerate it.”